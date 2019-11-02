Caged dog found floating in lake

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A fisherman says he found a caged dog floating in Kaufman Lake.

His friend sent in these pictures and says the dog is at the U of I Vet Med clinic.







Several social media sites posted about the dog being found.

Caged puppy in Kaufmann lakeI can’t even with this. Why are people so terrible. Message from finder-“People are so… Posted by Amanda Carin on Saturday, November 2, 2019

The U of I Veterinary Medicine clinic is caring for the dog.

They said when he was brought in, he was suffering from hypothermia, and had wounds that needed to be treated.

However, the dog is eating and drinking…and is expected to be okay.

The Vet Med clinic did not provide any information about an owner.