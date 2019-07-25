Cage rally planned to protest policy

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend, a protest will be held outside the Champaign County Court House for children being held at the southern border. Put on by local activists, they’ll try to spend the night under the same conditions as those in detention centers.

The main reason for the event is to keep the situation from being overlooked. C-U Friends and Allies of Immigrants and Refugees are heading the effort. Two cages will be placed in front of the courthouse. There, volunteers will get in the cages and spend all night replicating circumstances at the border.

One organizer has worked closely with children in Urbana who have spent time in detention centers. She says she doesn’t want the public to forget their situation. The No Cage Rally starts at 7 pm, Saturday. A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 pm.

Money will be raised for the Champaign County Latino Partnership. On Facebook, more than 100 people have already said they’re taking part.