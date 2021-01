SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Cafe Moxo in Springfield is holding a food giveaway at their downtown location at 4 pm.

The restaurant will give away 250 meals, which were supplied by the Williamsville High School Class of 2020. The class raised money for an after prom that never happened, but wanted the money to go to good use.

This is one of many giveaways from Cafe Moxo. Owner Mark Forinash said he has given away 7,000 meals since April.