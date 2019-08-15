Cafe cooks to benefit kids

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — All 300 students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will have free school supplies this year.

It’s thanks to Piato Cafe hosting a fundraiser buffet Thursday. Hundreds donated and ate lunch in the King cafeteria. The proceeds will buy backpacks with extra supplies. Principal Christina Cail-Lewindowski says seeing the community help is heartwarming.

“I just met a gentleman who sells Piato zucchini from their yard,” says Cail-Lewindowski. “It’s like, ‘Really? Great. And you’re here to help us out?’ I mean everyone comes out to help out and it just means a lot. It means a lot.”

Every year students make something to give back to Piato. This year, they painted and signed a butterfly. This is Piato’s eighth year running the fundraiser.

The kids will get the backpacks on their first day of school Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.