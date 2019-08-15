Cafe cooks to benefit kids

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — All 300 students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will have free school supplies this year.

It’s thanks to Piato Cafe hosting a fundraiser buffet Thursday. Hundreds donated and ate lunch in the King cafeteria. The proceeds will buy backpacks with extra supplies. Principal Christina Cail-Lewindowski says seeing the community help is heartwarming.

“I just met a gentleman who sells Piato zucchini from their yard,” says Cail-Lewindowski. “It’s like, ‘Really? Great. And you’re here to help us out?’ I mean everyone comes out to help out and it just means a lot. It means a lot.”

Every year students make something to give back to Piato. This year, they painted and signed a butterfly. This is Piato’s eighth year running the fundraiser.

The kids will get the backpacks on their first day of school Wednesday.