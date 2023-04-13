CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club’s annual Illini basketball event looks different than in years past and organizers say it will stay that way.

Last year’s changes to the transfer portal made it harder to know which players would be available for the event. Now it’s being moved to the pre-season and is now called the Tip-Off Banquet. The event brings in more than 300 people who get to meet Coach Brad Underwood and his players. The dinner raises money for organizations like literacy programs, little leagues and children’s homes for the disadvantaged. Club President Rick Kesler said it is a great night for the entire community.

“Not only is it the interaction with the basketball program, but it’s also somewhat about what we do here in Kiwanis,” Kesler said. “And that’s why we’ve continued to do this and we’ve had a fantastic run sponsoring this thing for a hundred years.”

Kesler said the transfer portal leaves too many unknowns. Players could decide to leave in the off-season, around the time the event is happening — which Illini fans have seen happen in the last few weeks. He also said the club recognizes the changing landscape of college sports.

“College basketball is becoming more and more of a business potentially. They come in with agents now and they have to make the best decision for them, their families and their careers,” Kesler said.

Tip-Off Committee Chairman John Theis said no matter when the event is, it’s an important one. They fundraise for groups across the area.

“This club has made a difference in so many different levels in our community like the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club Little League. Like the Tom Jones Challenger League, Cunningham Children’s Home and programs we have for literacy,” Theis said.

Kids from Central Illinois also get to join in on the fun. Organizers say they have a good time being introduced to all of the players — old or new. Theis knows first-hand how special the night is.

“I was a child of a Kiwanian who attended this many years ago as a child. And I have wonderful memories of a chance to interact with the basketball team,” Theis said.

Club members expect this year’s banquet to happen in August. Those looking to attend, sign up as volunteers or looking for information on sponsorships can email: cukiwnais1921@gmail.com.