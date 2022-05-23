CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Basketball Club and IBC Foundation held a celebrity basketball game at Parkland College Sunday night.

They raised funds for seniors in high school who are going to college, but not playing college basketball. The founder of the group wants to continue to raise funds for years to come and give back to the community.

“We’re raising the Fund for our scholarship fund,” Delandis Beck said. “So we have, of course, everyone’s graduating right now. And we have plenty of graduates from around the area who played basketball in high school, but that are not going to be playing basketball in college. So we figured we’d have this event. And I’ll give away some scholarship money to some kids who are going on to the next level in something other than basketball.”

There were eight high school seniors or graduates that got scholarships Sunday evening.