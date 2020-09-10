C-U Black African Arts to host virtual festival

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign-Urbana Black African Arts Festival couldn’t be hosted in person this year because of Covid-19–so they moved the entire festival online.

Their celebration kicked off on Monday. Instead making it just a two-day event like last years festival, there have been online events going on all week, with the main virtual show slotted for this weekend.

There’s also an influx of new vendors despite coronavirus cancelling the in-person element of the festival, as going online has allowed the hosts to expand their audience beyond Champaign and Urbana.

“Now because we’re virtual we have viewers all the way from Uganda, from Brazil, we have viewers from Tanzania,” host Susan Ogwal said. “They now can be involved in the Festival in a way they couldn’t before.”

Later tonight the festival will be hosting a civic engagement seminar to discuss the importance of voting and how to register. Tickets are required to attend all events and can be purchased online at cubaafest.com.