CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers of a Champaign County biking event are reminding of the importance of bicycle safety after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car earlier this week.

The crash happened at 750 N. County Road 1500 East, located north of Ivesdale on the Piatt/Champaign County line. The investigation determined that the man was next to his bike in the road when a car driving southbound hit him.

There have been 23 bike deaths across the state this year, and organizers of C-U Bike Month said drivers and cyclists need to share the road.

“The more people who are out bicycling, the more visible it is to motorists that there are people on two wheels and that they should be careful while traveling around them,” Gabe Lewis said.

Lewis said traveling in groups is just one thing people can do to stay safe on two wheels. Using a front and rear light at night is another.

“Those are some good tips to try this, to make sure that bicyclists are seen and that motorists see them and pass with care,” Lewis said.

Lights aren’t just for safety when it’s dark though. Urbana city planner Marcus Ricci said they can help cars see bicyclists at all times.

“Of course, lights are helpful during the day even,” Ricci said. “I use my front light and I put it on blinking because it’s that flashing that gets seen during the day.”

The responsibility of bicyclist safety doesn’t just sit on riders’ shoulders.

Lewis said bikesafety.com can help others brush up on important info and tips, like giving bikes three feet of leeway on roadways.

“One for kids, they have one for bicyclists,” Lewis said. “They have one for motorists and truck drivers.”

People in Champaign County bike for all sorts of reasons, so Ricci said it’s crucial everyone sharing the roads to be alert.

Especially when some bikers don’t have another form of transportation.

“And then there are really those daily, by necessity cyclists who like they don’t have any other options,” Ricci said. “They can’t afford a car or insurance, or they’ve had something happen in their life where they can’t drive.”

September is actually C-U Bike Month. Organizers will be giving out bike lights at the Hallene gateway monument on the University of Illinois campus on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.