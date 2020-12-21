C-U Ballet continues holiday tradition virtually

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Dancers with the C-U Ballet had some magic to spare and shared it all with families and friends safely.

For the community, celebrating the holidays with the company has been a tradition for over two decades.

“This would have been our 23rd year and so it’s just grown into this very beloved holiday tradition,” says Executive Director Kay Greene.

Normally, costumed fairies, mighty soldiers, tiny cows, or magically growing Christmas trees grace the stage at the Krannert Center every December to perform The Nutcracker, but because of COVID-19 safety precautions, C-U Ballet found another way to spread magic.

“We thought we’ll use technology. And so that’s what we did,” Greene says.

Favorite characters Sugar Plum, Clara and the Rat Queen were able to visit their littlest fans on Zoom.

“They really got that opportunity to see them face to face and ask them questions and to tell them Nutcracker secrets that they would never know, or shared secrets between the cast member and the audience members who comes to see them every year,” says Greene.

She says they’ve had to make several changes throughout the pandemic.

“You can’t have classes. We can’t train. And then of course, we can train on a limited basis with limited number of dancers in the studio.”

But even with all the obstacles, canceling The Nutcracker was not an option.

“There was a lot of disappointment when The Nutcracker wasn’t going to hit the stage this year and it had to stay home,” shares Greene.

“You miss a tradition when when it stops and that makes us feel good, that were missed. But we sure would like to go back to it.”