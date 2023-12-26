CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Christmas may be over, but one Champaign organization believes that the gift of giving is all year round.

C-U at Home provides vital warming shelters throughout the community and is hoping for continued community support into the new year.

They have noticed an increase in homelessness and people seeking shelter throughout Champaign-Urbana. C-U at Home says more and more people in the community are looking for assistance.

Executive Director Melissa Courtwright said as temperatures begin to drop, this need will only be greater.

“During the warmer months, people are able to stay outside for some time. But once it starts to get really cold, even people who’ve maybe been living outdoors are looking to be housed.”

The organization has seven homes throughout the Champaign-Urbana community. These provide shelter programs, case management services and more.

The service is also preparing for its largest fundraiser of the year next year, called One Winter Night, where community members can donate and live a night outside.