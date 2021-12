CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign-based homeless shelter C-U at Home will host an open house this Friday.

The open house will take place at C-U at Home’s Phoenix Center at 70 East Washington Street from 1 to 3 p.m.

People who attend will have an opportunity to meet Melissa Courtwright, the organization’s new Executive Director. They’ll also get to tour the facility and enjoy the Christmas decorations that were recently provided and put up by volunteers from Windsor Road Christian Church.