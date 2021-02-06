C-U at Home surpasses goal

DOWNTOWN CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers braved the cold and spent the evening outdoors for ‘One Winter Night.’ We teamed up with CU at Home to help raising money for the homeless community.

WCIA passed the goal of donating $50,000 dollars to CU at Home. We spoke to Executive Director Rob Dalhaus and he told me they exceeded their overall goal at 8 PM last night.

All together, over $481,000 was raised. they’re goal was $450,000. Dalhaus says he was amazed at how supportive the community could be.

We also spoke to a 13 -year-old girl who has been involved for 3 years.

“I learned that it’s really hard and that sometimes they don’t have an advocate for other people. I also learned that they don’t get the chance to get food or have warm clothes like I do. So, it makes me feel more grateful about my life and everything that I have,” says Keagan Markun.

Each volunteer raised more than $1,000 for CU at Home.



The event may be over, but you can still donate here. The books will be open for 2 more weeks.

You can also text “OWN WCIA” to 50155.