URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U at Home is buying another house near downtown Urbana for homeless men.

Urbana City Council voted to approve funds that will allow homeless service providers to purchase a property on Springfield Ave. It’ll let them expand their mid-barrier shelter, a place for men who are ready to get their lives back on track. Tony, a program client, said it was a blessing he desperately needed.

“For the most part it’s a safe haven so I can know that at night I have a safe place to stay,” he said.

Before he joined the system in March, Tony was a struggling alcoholic for 10 years. He said losing everything made him realize he had to turn his life around.

“I finally woke up one day and said, ‘Here I am in a homeless shelter. This isn’t me,'” Tony said. “In my previous life, I was an IT guy for a rural community college for 23 years and I want to get back into that.”

C-U coordinators said the property will house eight men who will be screened thoroughly. The house will be staffed 24/7 and clients must agree to work with a case manager on addressing challenges like sobriety and mental health. Tony said his five months in the program helped him gain a sense of self-worth and a grasp on his life.

“I had some cash so I actually bought my own clothes, my own toiletries,” he said. “Rather than constantly living on handouts and donations and someone else’s clothes. I started to feel like a person again.”

Scott, another program participant, spent eight months at the shelter after a family tragedy became too much for him to handle—mentally and financially.

“My parents died and my brother and sister were supportive,” he said. “So, someone told me about the program and highly recommended it.”

Tony said the shelter provides more than just a place for food…Water and a place to sleep. He’ll be looking to get his CDL license thanks to the organization’s help. He said neighbors who are hesitant don’t need to worry.

“You have to want to change,” he said. “So, it’s not people that are forced to be in it. It’s people that want to change.”

Program coordinators expect the house to be up and running by September after making some repairs. They hope all their clients can get the same benefits out of the shelter like Tony and Scott.