URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Nonprofit C-U at Home is asking the City of Urbana for money to help open a new men’s shelter.

The organization wants to buy a house near the corner of West Springfield Avenue and South McCullough Street and turn it into a mid-barrier shelter. That means it would house men are experiencing homelessness but are ready to work toward finding a home. The house can fit up to eight people.

“We’re here with an intensive case management program to provide services such as mental health assistance and referral, substance abuse assistance and referrals,” said Melissa Courtwright, C-U at Home Executive Director. “We have a whole life skills department that is dedicated to helping people with life skills.”

Courtwright said that includes making budgets, assisting with grocery shopping and writing resumes.

The Urbana City Council was set to vote on the funding on Monday, but the meeting was rescheduled for July 24. Courtwright hopes that if funding is approved, C-U at Home can open the shelter by Sept. 1.