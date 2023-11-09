CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Santa will be coming to Clinton’s C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum on Nov. 24.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., families can visit Santa while enjoying a free hot chocolate. The event is free and open to all. Santa Night is brought to the community by the DeWitt County Museum Association.

Woods Photography Studio will be offering professional holiday photo opportunities for children and families. Purchases will be optional. Guests are also allowed to take their own photos.

Extended gift shop hours and Christmas candlelight tours will also be taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 217-935-6066, follow the DeWitt County Museum Facebook page, or visit www.chmoorehomestead.org.