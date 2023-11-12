CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum will be hosting their yearly candlelight tours on Friday evenings throughout December.

This year’s decorating theme is “Christmas Ball.” Victorian decor, music, candlelight will fill the historic mansion for this classic Christmas tradition.

The self-guided tours are open to the public and will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, with doors closing at 7:30 p.m. The first tour will take place on Nov. 24, and they will continue to run Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22. The Museum Gift Shop will also offer extended hours during this time.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 12 through 18, and free for ages 11 and under as well as members of the DeWitt County Museum Association. Guests should enter the house through the front door. Additional parking will be available in the lot directly across the street from the museum.