SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The 2023 Butter Cow has been revealed, and it focuses on Illinois’ dairy farmers.

This years theme is “Harvest the Fun.” To match the theme, this year’s sculptor shows the a dairy farmer milking the cow. That farmer is modeled after Lorilee Shultz, a legacy dairy farmer from Orangeville, Illinois.

“This year’s butter cow sculpture celebrates the Illinois dairy farm families like mine who harvest the fun of dairy every day on our farms,” Shultz said. “What is it more fun than ice cold milk, creamy ice cream and gooey cheese made with milk produced on the over 400 dairy farms across the great state of Illinois.”

The unique twist on this sculpture is that there are actually two sculptures. A smaller version of the butter cow, featuring Shultz’s daughter.

““The butter cow is a destination for many families during the Illinois State Fair, so it is only fitting that this year’s sculpture portrays a dairy farm family right here in Illinois,” said Illinois Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. “From family Christmas cards to family farmers, to the family that sculpts this icon, the butter cow represents what is at the heart of Illinois agriculture and that is family.”