Butter cow highlights infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The State Fair is “mooooving” into Springfield and state leaders are utterly excited.

Officials unveiled the butter cow Wednesday. It is a state fair tradition. This year’s cow dons a hard hat, a nod to the theme “Building our future.”

The governor said he can not wait for people outside the state to see the creation.

“I’ve invited people, friends of mine to come to the State Fair and I have specifically point out the butter cow. The butter cow is representative of something important we are doing in the state of Illinois, rebuilding our state,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The fair gets underway Thursday with the Twilight Parade with a Preview Day. Montgomery Gentry will be putting on a free concert that night at seven.