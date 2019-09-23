Busy weekend for police

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement agencies stayed busy this weekend arresting at least eight people on various charges in six unrelated cases.

Charleston police arrested two area women during a probation visit in the 200-block of 3rd Street about 10 am, Friday.

Police say Corrine Jordan, 53, and Cari Emberton, 48, were found with suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and cannabis-related contraband. They face new charges of possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance. Other misdemeanor charges may be pending.

19-year old Kylee Bowman, of Paris, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor theft.

Police say she was arrested about 7 am, Saturday, in a vacant lot near 4th and Lincoln, after running away with a cellphone she asked to borrow from someone in McDonald’s. When police caught up with her, they say she had methamphetamine and paraphernalia in her possession.

In Mattoon, police with help from the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force, arrested Dayton Ellison, 23, of Mattoon, and Kamisha Santrock, 37, of Neoga about 10:45 am, Friday, at a home in the 1300-block of US HWY 45.

Thursday, police tried to take Ellison into custody for active arrest warrants in Coles and Clark counties. Authorities say Ellison fought with and ran from police, jumped into his vehicle and nearly ran over officers while fleeing the area.

Officials say Ellison had methamphetamine in his possession when was found Friday at the home on Highway 45. He faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting a police officer and driving while license suspended. At the time of his arrest, police say Santrock was at the home where Ellison was discovered and lied to them about him being inside. She faces charges of obstructing justice.

35-year old Matthew Rickfelder, of Mattoon, faces charges of disorderly conduct.

Officials say Rickfelder made inappropriate hand gestures and comments to a juvenile while at a laundromat in the 1200-block of Dewitt, about 8:45 pm, Saturday.

Jared Colbert, 26, of Mattoon, is accused of aggravated domestic battery for reportedly grabbing a woman by the throat and choking her. It happened about 10:20 am, Saturday, in the 2200-block of Marion Avenue.

40-year old Bradley Gobert, of Mattoon, is accused of domestic battery and obstructing a police officer. Gobert was arrested about 11 pm, Sunday, in the 3100-block of Dewitt. Police say during a domestic dispute, Gobert slapped and shoved a woman to the ground.