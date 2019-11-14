Busy towing companies

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Towing companies say they have been working around the clock since Monday’s snowfall.

Crews have taken about 100 calls in three days at Feldkamp’s towing in Urbana. Their lot is overflowing with cars and trucks. The owner says the cold temperatures have made it more difficult getting cars out of ditches on the interstate. “Once they’re in the ditch for 10-12 hours or the next day, the wind and the air freeze it to the ground, the wheels get locked up and it gets a little more difficult,” said Taylor Feldkamp.

Once they get the cars and trucks to the lot, their work is not over. Towing companies now have to work with insurance companies on filing claims.