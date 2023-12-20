SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Holiday travelers are heading out to airports in big numbers this season — including here in Central Illinois.

It’s expected to be so big, the Air Force is opening military air space for commercial flights. The FAA expect record-breaking numbers of people in the skies over the next week. More than three million travelers in Chicago will be passing through O’Hare’s gates from now through the new year.

Willard Airport is preparing for an influx of people as well. Director Tim Bannon said they’ll have their normal four flights flying in and out, but he’s expecting a return close to pre-pandemic numbers for holiday travelers.

“We do expect, you know, high load factors on the plane,” he said. “So generally, the planes will be falling on the holidays and that happens every year. So, you know, we asked travelers to account for that when they arrive at the airport. The lines may be a little bit longer, TSA may be a little bit longer.”

Bannon said be mindful of the 45-minute cut-off for check-in and checked bags. He said there is a firm cut-off, so give yourself more time in case there is a line. Bannon also said all TSA check-in lines open an hour and a half before flights, and if you make it to the airport with that amount of time to spare, you should be good to go.