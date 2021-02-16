Busy Bee Learning Center offering preschoolers virtual education

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Yesterday some schools chose to go remote instead of having a snow day.

One daycare has also gone that route. And is letting all parents in Champaign know they can tune in with their kids too.

Larissa Vander Kuur runs the Busy Bee Learning Center in Champaign. She says she decided to go remote to accommodate parents who weren’t able to get out of the house yesterday.

In class today the kids played the floor is lava and read a book about Rosa Parks in a virtual reading circle on Facebook live.

She says keeping preschoolers on a consistent routine is crucial for their learning.

“Keeping in routine is very important to children,” Vander Kuur said. “So I hope schools and daycare providers keep up with giving their students a real routine and put a smile on their faces, so they know we’re here and waiting for them when we start back up.”

She says she plans on making this option a permanent format for emergency days.

Reading circles are held on Facebook Live. Their Facebook page can be accessed here.