Bustos boosts Londrigan before debate

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Downstate Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is in Springfield giving an added boost to Democratic candidate Betsy Dirksen Londrigan ahead of Monday night’s final debate.

The two emphasized a need to protect healthcare and social security. Bustos and Londrigan argue Republicans, like incumbent Representative Rodney Davis, are intentionally misleading the public about where they stand on the issues.

Londrigan continues cornering Davis on healthcare, partially because surveys show healthcare tops the list of voters’ concerns. It’s a divisive issue really separating and defining each candidate.

In several forums and debates, Davis has argued the Republican healthcare plan, which failed last year, would have lowered premiums and protects those with pre-existing conditions.

Londrigan used Monday’s press conference to call Davis a liar. Londrigan laid out seven fact checks, from groups like AARP and The Washington Post, which argue Davis isn’t telling the whole truth. They show the waiver system would allow states to bend the rules on pre-existing conditions.

Expect to hear that and other familiar attacks at the debate. Ahead of Monday’s presser, Davis’ campaign turned the spotlight on former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, suggesting both Bustos and Londrigan support her re-election if the House turns blue.

Bustos is also running for a leadership post. She responded to attacks saying her run is completely independent of Pelosi.

Bustos will campaign with Londrigan before the debate. Davis is also getting help from a D.C. ally: Marco Rubio is in town for a watch party and will hold a joint presser with Davis after the debate.

Conservative-leaning poll sites, like Real Clear Politics, show the 13th District still leaning right. Other polls show the race is tightening.

The latest, a New York Times survey, done last week, shows Londrigan behind by five points. Earlier this month, Londrigan released an internal poll showing her trailing by one point.

Congressman Davis’ campaign has not released any polls.