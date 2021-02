CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The CU Hotel Lodging Association, United Way of Champaign County, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Visit Champaign County Foundation and 117 individual donors partnered to raise over $33,000.

That money is going to the Hospitality Relief Fund. Through this fund, 136 recipients from 53 area businesses have received cash awards.

Any business can nominate their employees and anyone can donate to the fund.