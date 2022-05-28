URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – One group came out to Urbana Saturday to celebrate more than just the start of summer – they had a “pollinator party.”

Several vendors – The Well Fed Caterpillar, Earth Bounty Farms, and Treehive – sold items like honey and plants at Riggs Beer Company. Kayla Myers, the lead designer and co-owner of The Well Fed Caterpillar said we’re in the middle of a biodiversity crisis, and native plants help feed existing wildlife. That’s why her company sells them.

“We are in the sixth mass extinction event that has happened on Earth, so we feel it is really important to help curb that as much as we can, and support biodiversity by providing people with native plants for their garden,” Myers said.

She said Saturday wasn’t just about supporting bees; it was about celebrating the less-popular pollinating critters too, like beetles and ants. If anyone missed their chance to buy some plants, Myers said they can order directly from The Well Fed Caterpillar.