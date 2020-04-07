Businesses showcase student art

1  of  3
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Local businesses are stepping up to help students showcase their art. The plan was for grades K – 12 to display their art at a show this spring. It was supposed to be in the high school gym, but COVID-19 concerns forced them to cancel. In place of that, teachers contacted downtown businesses and asked them to display the student’s work. More than a dozen agreed.

“We have all these kids who have worked and worked and worked all year, and we weren’t going to be able to show that off, and I was like, we gotta find something where we can show off what they’ve been working on, so we got a little creative,” said high school art teacher Tom Stone. 

Those pictures will be up through the end of this month. Teachers say they are considering making this a tradition, but they hope to kick it off by hosting a show next year.

