Businesses react to Illinois mask mandate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – This mask mandate goes for everyone inside. That includes if you’re inside a business.

I called about 30 businesses from Danville to Champaign. Many of them said no comment. They said it was too politically charged of a topic, and they didn’t want to talk about it.

A manager of Merry Ann’s Diner said they would follow the mask mandate, but he said it was unfortunate we had to take these steps back.

The manager of Ragstock Campaign said they will follow the mandate.

“We’re used to it. We did it all last year when we were open, so it won’t be too hard for us. All the students are wearing them anyway per their class and university. So, it won’t be too bad,” Diana Emery, manager of Ragstock, said. “Oh no, we are definitely going backward. We’re going to have to do what we need to do to be able to nip this in the bud as much as we can.”

She said now they were not requiring employees to wear masks. Obviously, that will change.

Businesses and restaurants in Danville, Tilton and Champaign all said they got word from their local health department. The ones who answered me said they would start on Monday.