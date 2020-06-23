Businesses prepare for Phase 4

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — With all of the new allowances under Phase 4, many companies are getting ready for a whole new shift to their operations to fit the guidelines.

From gyms to bowling alleys, businesses are being allowed to gradually open back up with limitations. Right now, the bowling alleys at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy are bare of customers, but not for long. “We’re looking forward to opening up at half capacity,” aid Jordan Lutz, Old Orchard Bowling Alley manager. They are still required to follow safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “They’ve made a ball cleaner sanitation machine that we can use to spray down the balls. We obviously already sanitize the shoes.” Lutz said employees will be cleaning constantly.

The Stephen’s Family YMCA is also preparing for Phase 4. But CEO Jeff Scott said they are going to wait a little longer and will reopen on July 6. “We’re giving ourselves one extra week to make sure we understood the guidelines adequately and we’re prepared to meet the demand,” said Scott. Along with opening the gym, they have made adjustments to their other services. “We’ll have sign-ups for group fitness classes, for the use of the pool and wellness area. We’re also figuring out the sign ups for childcare.” He also said they can help up to 45-50 people in the gym right now. They will do temperature checks before people come in the building and they are also putting a cap on how much time people can be there. “That time limit at the gym will be cut at an hour. At that time, we will clear everybody out, give it a quick clean, and then we’ll bring everybody back for the next time slot,” said Scott.