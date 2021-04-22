Businesses in need of more employees

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)—“It’s hard. It’s a difficult time to find employees,” said Stoney’s Manager Michelle Holmes. That’s making it a lot harder for businesses like Stoney’s in Danville to stay afloat. Manager Michelle Holmes says they are using social media to find new hires.

“They will say they will come in for the interview. I had five people the other day, and four people showed up. They won’t respond. Some of them won’t,” said Holmes. There are a lot of things to consider about why it’s hard to hire right now from concerns about the disease itself, to finding childcare because a lot of schools are not on normal schedules. Holmes has her own thoughts about why it’s so hard to hire.

“I don’t think they don’t want to work, but I think since they are offered so much money through COVID for the benefits of the unemployment, I think that’s made a huge difference on the work industry right now,” said Holmes.

However, it’s not just paid employees who are needed. “The crowds are starting to pick back up. It’s looking bright. The future is looking bright,” said Ashton Greer, Fischer Theatre Operations Director.

Places like Fisher Theatre need volunteers to keep up with the crowds. “I think a lot of our volunteers, especially the older population, are a lot of senior volunteers. That population really did shut away during the pandemic, and so I think a lot of them are still testing the waters, still waiting for things to feel safer for them to be safer and for them to be out,” said Greer.

Business owners say they’re staying optimistic and making changes to keep up. Stoney’s has shortened hours, and they’re now closed on Mondays. “If I could get a full staff in here, I would definitely open back up on Mondays,” said Holmes. For now, they’re making the best of a difficult situation.