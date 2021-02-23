Businesses in need of employees

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — While the unemployment rate is high during the pandemic, one town in Central Illinois is looking to fill jobs. Monticello has over 100 jobs available at different types of businesses.

Small businesses in Monticello were impacted by the pandemic, but there are still lots of job opportunities.

“I think the fact that we are hiring in our community speaks very well to the strength of our local economy,” Callie McFarland, Director of Community Development for the City of Monticello, said.

While most cities in the U.S. are experiencing high unemployment rates, it’s the opposite in Monticello. Shelly Crawford-Stock with the Monticello Chamber of Commerce says of course businesses have felt the impact from the pandemic, but they have adapted for the better.

“They obviously have found new ways to adjust and grow and thrive, and that’s what’s shown with the need for all these positions,” Crawford-Stock said.

To make it easier for people, the city of Monticello created a job board for businesses to post employment opportunities.

“It has been very helpful because we have so many jobs available in the community,” Crawford-Stock said.

Over 120 jobs are available at more than 60 businesses, which is a lot of job openings for a smaller community.

“Our business community is really only a little over 200, so that’s a pretty good chunk of our businesses that are actively hiring,” McFarland said.

The jobs vary among retail, healthcare, maintenance, teaching, and many more.

“We want to make sure we provide a source for them to come together,” Crawford-Stock said.

With the unemployment rate so low in Monticello, the city wants to get the word out to people searching for a job.

“It’s kind of a challenge because we don’t have people really in our community that need to work so we’re trying to find that special mix between businesses and the people that need the jobs has been fun,” McFarland said.

The job board has a long list of jobs with easy ways to apply. Click on the link before for a look at the jobs.

https://www.cityofmonticello.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=449