Businesses help after building fire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses in town came out to help after a building was destroyed by fire.

The fire happened near South Tanner and East Sangamon Streets on Wednesday morning. The building used to house TT Distribution Fasteners & Tool Sales. It took five fire departments to put out the flames.

People in Rantoul and other businesses that also use the building came together the next day to help clean up the damage. “People are caring,” said George Papametro, owner of AG Electric. “They care about what’s going on and they want to do what’s best. You have pride in your town and where you’re from. So, it wasn’t so much of ‘Hey, we’re just sitting here to give you support’, we’re putting our hands in to actually get the work done to get you and your doors back open.” Other businesses have offered TT Distribution a place to operate out of until they are able to find a new place.