Businesses damaged after peaceful protest

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Several area businesses were broken into and looted overnight.

Two employees inside Thornton’s Gas Station, on East Pershing Road, are cleaning up and assessing damage. There’s broken glass and a busted door. Police also blocked off the area.

The regional manager says it happened about 8:30 pm, Monday. He says police responded quickly, but looters did take items. Police were able to pull over a vehicle after watching surveillance video from the gas station. No word if anyone’s been arrested.

People also hit the Casey’s on West Mound Road and the Tobacco Shack on Grand Avenue. No word if items were stolen from those locations.

The looting comes after hundreds gathered for a peaceful protest Monday afternoon.