Businesses contribute to Operation Honor Guard

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) Thursday is all about raising money for veterans through Operation Honor Guard. While people file through several locations to drop off their donations, several businesses are making contributions as well.
The following businesses will match your donations during various WCIA 3 broadcasts:
- 9 a.m. hour of Morning Show – Carter’s Furniture
- Noon News – Illini Pella
- 4 p.m. CiLiving – Stout’s Building Services
- 5 p.m. News – Turtle Run Golf Course in Danville
- 6 p.m. News – Loman Ray Insurance Group