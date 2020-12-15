Businesses can apply for improvement grants

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses in downtown Monticello can now apply for building grants

It’s part of the Monticello Street Program. The money can be used for building improvements both inside and out. You have to apply first.

City Offials say the program is more flexible than those in the past.

“The program really is intended to get businesses and property owners to take a look at where the needs are in their building,” says Director of Community Development Callie McFarland.

An estimate from a contractor is needed. The last day to apply for an improvement grant is tomorrow.

You can apply again in June 2021.