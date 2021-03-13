Businesses broken into, front doors shattered

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some business owners in Champaign found their front doors shattered this morning after someone broke into their stores.

Debbie Skaggs, the owner of Angel Paws Grooming, was the first person to arrive at work this morning. She described the scene as such, “I came in to open the shop at 7:15 this morning and drove up and there was glass all over the parking lot, in front of my store and everything… and my worst fear had been realized. Somebody broke into the shop.”

She immediately began to search through the shop for stolen items. She said nothing was taken… but someone did eat half of her jar of peanut butter. She said of all the things that could’ve been stolen, she didn’t really mind that one.

She called the Champaign Police. When they arrived, they told her this wasn’t the first time this had happened. Police confirmed that several other businesses had been broken into over the past few weeks.

In fact, just two stores down, Lotta Love Salon and Cutz was also broken into. Police said they think this person is using a rock to smash open the doors. Carlotta Mason, the owner of the salon, said she and her team were devastated when they had heard what happened, but they knew they had to open for business. She said, “Throughout this time, there are still people who need our service.”

Despite having to pay for repairs, Mason is staying positive. She said she’s grateful no one was hurt, and wants people to “be safe and love one another.”

Police said they believe the culprit is a juvenile, but they aren’t able to confirm that yet.

The owners of Angel Paws, Illini Mattress, and Lotta Love are offering a $600 reward for the arrest of the person who broke into their stores.