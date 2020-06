DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses in the downtown area are boarding up their windows as store owners said they are expecting protests Monday.

They said they are not sure if their stores will be broken into, so they are choosing to take precautions. They said they are hoping for peaceful protests.

This comes as businesses in the Champaign area were broken into after a protest at the Market Place Mall. Officers said a few stores were broken into in the Decatur area Sunday night as well.