Businesses allowed to ask customers for vaccination cards

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Some businesses are requesting people wear masks, even if the CDC says its safe for those who are vaccinated to go without, as well as mask mandates are starting to lift.

Champaign Urbana Public Health District says restaurants and businesses can check for proof of vaccinations. One restaurant in Champaign was doing just that, but are starting to transition to a honor system.

As more people become vaccinated, we’re seeing less masks.

“If you are fully vaccinated and you don’t have serious underlying health conditions, then it is relatively to not wear a mask,” Dr. Awais Vaid, C.U.P.H.D., said.

Both the CDC and the Champaign Urbana Public Health Distrct say it’s safe, but some places are still taking precautions.

“We’re just doing the best we can to help stay open and get through this until the state can completely open and get back to as normal as possible,” Andrea Seten, General Manager at Papa Dels, said.

Papa Dels in Champaign is asking non-vaccinated people to wear a mask upon entry.

“Right now, we’re doing exactly what we’re told to by the CDC and health department,” Seten said.

Andrea Seten is the General Manager at Papa Dels. She said she even gave the option to go maskless to her vaccinated staff members.

“Now, we’ve kind of said if you’re vaccinated, its your choice, and not a single one has chosen to not wear a mask,” Seten said.

She said a lot of her employees have family members who may not be vaccinated so they wanted to be on the safe side.

“We are face to face with the public everyday, so it does put you at a higher risk,” Seten said.

A big question people are asking, can restaurants and businesses ask for proof of vaccination? C.U.P.H.D. says yes.

“Businesses can specifically ask if you are vaccinated or not,” Vaid said.

“Early on we were saying with proof, but now I think they said 50% of the state is vaccinated, so I assume half of the people coming through the door are not,” Seten said.

Now they and other places have started to transition to not asking as more people get vaccinated.

“I know its an honor system right now that most businesses are utilizing,” Vaid said.

Papa Dels just hopes we slowly return to normal.

“Moving forward we don’t think that’s going to be necessary if the state does open up and more people are vaccinated,” Seten said.