Business teaming up with nonprofit for diaper drive

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Synergy HomeCare in Urbana is holding a diaper drive for the United Way of Champaign County’s ‘Bottom Line Diaper Bank.’

Before the pandemic, the diaper bank typically distributed 4,000 to 5,000 diapers monthly. But it says COVID-19 increased the demand for diapers.

For example, the diaper bank gave out 13,000 in May and 17,000 in April.

That means they’re critically in need of donations so that it can continue to be a resource for the families that rely on them.

The bank says diapers can cast $80 a month per baby.

Synergy says this initiative aligns with it’s mission of ensuring families live comfortably and healthily.

“I’m lucky enough where I don’t have to choose between buying diapers or paying my electric, but there are a lot of families in this community that do,” says Liz Sullard with Synergy. “They shouldn’t have to. That is a horrible decision to have to make.”

You can always donate to the diaper bank directly, but Synergy says the more hands on deck, the better.

The home care business is accepting unopened diaper boxes of all sizes Monday through Friday of this week from 9AM-5PM.