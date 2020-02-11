Businesses see opportunity for growth

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Business owners are seizing opportunities as neighborhoods in the southwest part of the city grow.

Construction crews can be seen all around Carle at the Fields, some wrapping up projects as others get started.

IDOT first began showing an interest in the area back in the 1970s, identifying Curtis Road as a spot to add an I-57 interchange in the future. Champaign senior planner Lacey Rains says Champaign’s growing population at the time had sparked their interest. Then, in the 2000s, after I-57 added the interchange, developers began looking at ways to transform the area. Fast forward to 2020 – as more retail, residential and medical spaces are filled, each using city utilities, they are expanding the boundaries of the city through annexation.

“It’s also important to think about the revenues that are generated from the gas station that’s getting ready to open, the Hampton Inn that’s been opened, the other retailers,” Rains says. “So, we’re looking at the other revenue streams, the food and beverage tax, the hotel/motel tax, the motor fuel tax, you know, all of those kinds of things.”

Haymakers is set to open its second location (the first is on Devonshire Drive) this Thursday.

Others, including Rugged Outdoors, a surplus retail store, will be opening later this spring and summer.

“I think the future of retail is changing everywhere,” Rugged Outdoors owner Dan Epstein says. “So, what the trend really is is smaller footprints, closer to where the population centers are. It definitely plays [a factor] for us at Carle, because there’s a large population in the area with not a lot of options. So, being closer is definitely something we see as an opportunity.”