RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A business displaced by a fire has a new location.

TT Distribution Fasteners and Tool Sales is now operating out of a building on Sangamon Avenue near Tanner Street. The fire happened Wednesday night at their location at South Tanner Street.

The building is considered a total loss. The owners say they were overwhelmed by the support from the community to help them with the relocation. Tuesday was the first day back open.