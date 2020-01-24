Business recovers after fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–One business is still trying to recover after a fire caused extensive damage to their store. Flames ripped through del’s popcorn shop in Decatur in 2015. They had to close for 18 months. They opened up a store front at Hickory Point Mall to help make money, but that store closed last December. The owner of the downtown store says business is taking time to get better.

They won’t give up doing business entirely at Hickory Point Mall. The owner says they will likely go back to doing a kiosk there on the holidays.