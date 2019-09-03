Business prepares for fall rush

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer and the beginning of fall festivities.

While the weather has not gotten the memo, businesses like Curtis Orchard of Champaign are gearing up for the season. They say this time of year, after Labor Day, is their busiest. Many families spent their holiday getting a head start on the season. Manager Rachel Coventry says the orchard tries to help everyone enjoy Autumn.

“It’s just, there’s something for everyone. And it’s definitely a family atmosphere,” said Coventry. “Although we get all kinds of groups too. College groups come out, people on dates, and there’s just a lot of fun things to be had.”

The pumpkin patch opens up at Curtis Orchard September 14. Coventry says every year, they have to hire a parking staff and more cashiers to keep up with the September uptick.