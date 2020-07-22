Business picks up the pieces after storm

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The wind from Tuesday’s storms ripped apart buildings, knocked down power lines and also sent a woman to the hospital.

Some of the worst damage happened in Thomasboro. From above, the village looks much different than it did before the storm. On the ground level, employees at Ehler Brothers Company were hard at work picking up debris.

“This building here could be a total loss and then we have another 240- foot-long machinery equipment storage structure that’s a total loss about a half-mile down the road,” said Dustin Ehler, vice president of Ehler Brothers Company. The strong winds ripped the metal apart.

The roof of the building collapsed and the walls caved in. The only thing holding the structure up is the equipment inside.

Ehler said one of his employees was hurt as the storm rolled through. “She was working by herself. We assume that the garage was destroyed to our west and moved trough the wall here and she was hit with some of the debris in the back of her head,” said Ehler. The Champaign County EMA director said nobody else reported being hurt from the storm.

Further into the village there was more damage, including snapped trees and downed powerlines. “We had one report of a powerline hitting the trampoline in the back of somebody’s yard and started a fire,” said EMA Director John Dwyer. “There’s at least one tree on a car and at least one on a house.”

The entire afternoon was spent cleaning up the damage. Ehler said despite what happened, he is thankful for one thing. “The battery on my phone is completely dead from people calling and texting, offering to help. We have several customers and employees with outpouring of help. It’s just been amazing.” There is still a lot of clean-up work to be done at the Ehler Brother’s business. That will continue into Wednesday.