ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Governor JB Pritzker joined state lawmakers in supporting legislation to lower insulin costs in Illinois which have skyrocketed in recent years.

“Diabetes affects people from all walks of life, but as prices have skyrocketed, more and more insulin users have been forced to find their medication by substituting lower quality products, or seek options out of the country, or even ration their supply – some have died doing so,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we work to address the high cost of prescription drug (sic) that are burdening millions all across our state, this legislation is an essential step in the right direction toward fulfilling our promise to put state government back on the side of working families.”