Business owners wait to start clean-up after fire

PAWNEE, Ill. (WCIA) — The wreckage left behind at the Pawnee village square still remains, and it may take a while for the clean up to start.

Insurance adjustors are needing a long time to assess the damage, and since the buildings were all over 100 years old, they have to be checked for asbestos.

The fire Tuesday totally destroyed 4 buildings on the village square. Business owners in Pawnee are letting the dust settle for now, but when they feel like it’s time, they will jump into action to help the community.

“We just need to let things kind of lie down, and let the insurance people do their thing. And then we will get together and let insurance people do their thing and we will do whatever we can to make sure they get up and running soon. very soon,” said Andrea Womack.