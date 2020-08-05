Business owner seeks help in finding stolen tools

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One business owner is trying to whoever stole from his shop.

It happened Friday and this is the second time he has been targeted. This time, they took thousands of dollars-worth of equipment. Some of that was irreplaceable. That is why they are desperate for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“I found the door was lying on the ground and a hole on the wall,” said shop owner Jim Ganley, regarding the state in which he found his shop on Saturday.

He said after someone came in and stole heaters, tools, tanks, torches and more, “somehow they tied onto this metal door, tied four bolts to the top in metal, four bolts to the bottom in concrete and yanked it out of the wall.”

Ganley has been working in this shop for nearly 50 years. He makes metal products for skid steer loaders.

After being burglarized, he said it is hard to find the momentum to start again. “Just to replace what I need to the job will take me several thousand dollars,” he stated. “So there you are, three or four months, gone.” He continued to say that he is not sure he wants to continue.

This photo shows a list of items stolen from Jim Ganley’s Westville shop.

Ganley’s fiance, Tina Arrasmith, said she was shocked by what happened. “I was devastated. I just couldn’t believe that someone would do something like that,” she said. “We feel very violated. We’ve lost so much money there.”

There are security cameras inside the building but when Ganley went to check the footage from the time of the theft, it was black. They are offering a $1,000 cash reward for anyone who helps them. “What we’re looking for is for someone to come along who’s seen some of these, knows where they’re at,” said Ganley.

This is not the first time Ganley’s business has fallen on hard times. He has had an employee steal from him and several years ago, the shop was hit by a tornado.

If you have any information regarding the theft, call (217) 497-0345.