Business owner makes childhood dream a reality

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– A clothing store will be celebrating its one year anniversary. “This has been my dream since I was like 18,” said Tiffany Ballard, owner of One Twisted Sister. Now her vision is a reality. She started One Twisted Sister and sells women’s clothing. “I wear what makes me feel good, and it was really hard for me to get back into that after I lost my limb,” said Ballard. She was a nurse for over 20 years. Then life forced her to make a change. “My ankle started going out, so I had all these surgeries trying to fix it. Everything quit healing,” said Ballard. Ballard chose to amputate her leg.

“It was scary. At the same time, we knew she had been through so much, so it was just another little bump in the road,” said Tiffany Ballard’s daughter, Lily Ballard. Then Tiffany Ballard made a decision. “I was going to do every big scary thing I’ve ever wanted to do,” said Tiffany Ballard. That’s how One Twister Sister was formed. She started the shop at home with just one rack of clothes, and within eight months, it grew into this business.

“We started with no money and we’re here,” said Tiffany Ballard. “I’m just proud of her,” said Lily Ballard. This wasn’t just a makeover for her own life. She’s adding style and flair to others’ as well. “When I have other women that come in and they’re like I’m fat. I’m too fat for that. I don’t look good. I’m not happy with myself. I try to do everything in my power to flip that script that’s going on in their heads because it just doesn’t matter. If you wait on tomorrow, you’re going to miss today,” said Tiffany Ballard.