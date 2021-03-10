Business offers new position for workers needing employment during the pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–One business made it a priority to not leave a single employee behind. Bunny’s Tavern started offering delivery after the pandemic started. They relied on some new hires to make the transition.

Before the COVID-19 rules were set in place, Bunny’s Tavern hired staff going into the spring because it’s usually their busier season. Then the shutdown began. Restrictions for restaurants were enforced, and they didn’t have shifts available for the new staff. However, Bunny’s Tavern found a new role for the people they hired. They used them as delivery drivers.

“To be honest I don’t think we would ever have started doing delivery had COVID not hit. It’s something that we’ll never deviate from. It’s just another addition to revenue coming into our business,” said Ben Manns with Bunny’s Tavern.

Some other changes they made include expanding their space so there’s more room for distancing and offering online orders. The workers they hired and transitioned to delivery drivers have continued to work for the restaurant.