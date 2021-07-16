Business needs community’s support

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)—It’s an iconic business in Central Illinois, and they’re asking for your help.

The Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre says the last year has had its ups and downs.

Movie attendance has decreased compared to past years. There’s also rising costs for food, labor, and maintenance. They’re hoping more people start coming out.

“We’re not asking for direct donations from anybody. We don’t want charity. I know there’s a lot of better causes out there that really need us. What we really need to survive is have people come out and see a movie with us at the drive-in, ” said Ben Harroun, Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In Theatre General Manager.

Harroun says they’re not doing terribly, but they aren’t where they should be. They are hoping that changes.