Business makes signs to honor fallen officer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One business in Champaign is helping the family of Officer Chris Oberheim.

Signarama is making and selling signs honoring the fallen officer. They will be donating the money to his family to help with funeral costs.

The yard signs cost $25 dollars each. The owner says it was the least he could do to honor the family.

“I went to high school with Amber and known the family my whole life, so we had an opportunity here to jump in and do something good for them and help really raise awareness for the police and back the blue, so that’s kind of why we got into this,” says Owner Ross Combes.

Signarama’s goal is to make at least 1,000 signs. You can place your order through Cash-app – $BDB61856 – or Venmo – @Ross-Combes.